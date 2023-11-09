Avani, Tvesa Malik share lead at LET’s Pre-Qualifier Asia

Avani Prashanth carded a bogey-free card of 5-under 67 while Tvesa Malik returned 3-under 69 to share the lead at the end of the second day of the Ladies European Tour Pre-Qualifier – Asia here on Thursday

Avani, who was disappointed with her even par first round, stormed back with three birdies on the front nine and another two on the back stretch of the Jack Nicklaus designed Classic Golf and Country Club

Tvesa Malik, added 69 to her first round 70 to claim a share of the lead at 5-under.

Advertisement

SIngapore’s Sock Hwee Koh (72-70) was tied third with Ridhima Dilawari (72-70) at 3-under, while the first-round leader Pranavi Urs had a rough day with four bogeys against one lone birdie on the 17.She is now 1-under and placed fifth.

The top eighth and ties from a field of 29 players are assured of a spot in the Final Stage of the LET Qualifying School.

Ananya Datar (72-72) was sixth at even par, while Durga Nittur (70-75) was seventh as Seher Atwal (72-75) shared the eighth spot with Marin Mizuno of Japan, who had rounds of 73-74) at 3-over

She said , “I am staying focussed as this can be a tricky golf course and there is one more round to go.”

Avani has an invite to the Mallorca Ladies Open next week, where she will be playing alongside Diksha Dagar. Avani will then go to Marrakech for the final stage. “I have a job to do tomorrow and then I will take it from there,” said Avani, who is still an amateur.

Tvesa had a great start with four birdies on the front nine. She had back-to-back gains on the first and second holes and repeated it on the seventh and eighth. Two bogeys on the 13th and 16th pulled her back, but she closed with a birdie on the 18th for a 69. “I am playing well and hitting nicely but putting needs some work. Today was better than the first round. One more round to go, so I am staying in the course.

Ridhima, who began with bogeys on the second and third on the first day, had bogeys on first and second in the second round. She fought back well with six birdies, three each on the two nines, but also dropped shots on the 12th and the 16th.

Singapore’s Sock Hwee, who came for the Hero Women’s Indian last month, was steady with a bogey free 2-under 70. She parred her first 13 holes with numerous missed birdie putts, but finally two birdie putts dropped on the Par-5 14th and Par-5 18th.

The only other international in the Top-8 is Japan’s Marin Mizuno with 73-74.

This is the first pre-qualifier while a second one is scheduled to be held at the Golf Club Rotana and Samanah Golf by Nicklaus and Noria Golf Club from December 10-12.

That will be followed by the gruelling five-round 90-hole Qualifying School Final Stage to be held at the Al Maadan Golf Marrakech & Royal Club de Marrakech from December 16-20.