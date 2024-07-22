India trio misses the cut at Dutch Ladies Open

Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut and failed to advance into the final round of the Dutch Ladies Open.

Vani Kapoor, who started the week well with a good start of 2-under 70 in the first round, dropped to 4-over 76 and missed the cut by one. Vani was 2-over for 36 holes and the cut was 1-over. Also missing out were Tvesa Malik (73-80) and Ridhima Dilawari (73-75).

Switzerland’s star Kim Metraux followed up a fantastic first day with a 5-under 67 to extend her advantage at the top of the leaderboard. Metraux, who is searching for her maiden LET victory, led overnight after an opening round of 65 (-7) at Hilversumsche Golf Club.

Starting her second round on the 10th tee, Metraux rolled in a birdie on 10 before back-to-back bogeys on 11 and 12. But the 29-year-old soon found her rhythm again with birdies on holes 13 and 17 to make the turn in one-under.

Metraux rolled in four birdies on her back nine for her round of five-under and to lead by five strokes with a total of 12-under-par.

England’s Liz Young and Singapore’s Shannon Tan are both in a share of second place on seven-under-par after 36 holes.

Germany’s Laura Fünfstuck and Czechia’s Jana Melichova are one shot further back in a tie for fourth place on six-under-par.