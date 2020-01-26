Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who is currently unseeded, became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday. She defeated China’s Wang Qiang in an Australian Open encounter to reach the quarters.

Jabeur stitched a remarkable come back from behind win to claim the match 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 after she was trailing behind in the first set.

The 25-year-old tennis star is the highest-ranked Arab woman in history as she reached a career-high ranking of 51 in 2019.

“I’m really shaking right now, it’s unbelievable. I can’t describe how I feel,” said Jabeur as quoted by IANS.

She will be up against America’s number 14 seed Sofia Kenin.

“Sofia is a really good player, she’s a tough one, she’s a fighter, last time she won against me, so maybe now it’s my revenge,” Jabeur said.