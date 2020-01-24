Defending champion Novak Djokovic cruised into the Round of 16 of the ongoing Australian Open after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

The world number two eased past his Japanese opponent 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to enter into the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the 50th time of his career. It was an out-and-out one-sided victory for the Serbian as he won 94% of the first serve in comparison to Nishioka’s 68. In total Djokovic won 87 points, while Nishioka got 49.

The seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic sealed his 71st victory at the year’s first Major in just one hour and 26 minutes. He will next face Argentine Diego Schwartzman who is yet to lose a set in Melbourne this year.

Earlier on the day, Serena Williams, who was bidding to win her 24th Grand Slam title, suffered a shock exit after losing her third-round match 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 to Wang Qiang of China at the Rod Laver Arena.

The world number eight lost her opening set before rallying to equal the match in the second. However, the 27th seeded Wang resisted Serena in the final set to cause the first major upset in this year’s first Major.

On the other hand, former world number one and a tearful Caroline Wozniacki bid adieu to Tennis after losing to Ons Jabeur. Wozniacki, who had announced her retirement from Tennis after this year’s Australian Open, lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

The 2018 Australian Open champion, who was renowned for having one of the best defences, lost her final service game in the match which saw Jabeur pushing the former world number one to her maximum limit.

The 29-year-old was seen in tears after her defeat. She sat in the sidelines for a moment before addressing the crowd with an emotional speech.

“I think it was only fitting that my career would end with a three-setter, a grinder. And that I would finish my career with a forehand error, these are the things I have been working for all of my career,” Wozniacki said before taking a lap of honour at the Melbourne Arena draped in a Danish flag.