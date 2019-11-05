After a frustrating rain-interrupted outing at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, Australia would be desperate to play some proper cricket when they host Pakistan in Canberra on Tuesday for the second Twenty-20 International (T20I) of the three-match series.

Australia vs Pakistan: Match Preview

The Australian side were seen complaining after the rain-affected tie was cancelled without a favourable result. Pakistan, on the other hand, heaved a sigh of relief as they managed a point from a match which was long gone from their reach.

Though the Aaron Finch-led side are not 1-0 up already in the series, they surely have the momentum and the upper hand against the number one T20I in the world.

David Warner’s red-hot form in the format added with the finesse that Steve Smith showed against Sri Lanka and the consistency of Aaron Finch in limited-overs make Australia’s batting line-up a force to reckon with. And in Adam Zampa they have a perfect T20I bowler who is being ably supported Ashton Agar and pace spearhead Pat Cummins.

For the Men in Green, things are starting to look grim in the format they have ruled for the most part of the last three years. Losing to a second-tier Sri Lankan side at home followed by a dismal show in the first match against Australia, Pakistan would be hoping to stage a quick revival.

The newly-elected captain and world’s number one T20I batsman Babar Azam will have extra burden to carry and he seemed to do that alright in the first game. However, senior players like Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail are expected to share some responsibility.

On the bowling front, how a certain Mohammad Amir bowls would be key to his team’s success. He would also be under a lot of scrutinies especially after he declared a premature retirement from Test cricket to concentrate more on his limited-overs game.

Australia vs Pakistan: Pitch Report

This will be the first T20I at the Manuka Oval, but the two Big Bash League matches that have been played here have indicated that the track could be a batting-friendly one. The team winning the toss could go for bowl first on the wicket which has an average score 173.

Australia vs Pakistan: Weather Forecast

There has been no forecast of rain whatsoever in Canberra and the teams should be all decked up for a full-length cricket match. However, there could be a cover of clouds which should not be threatening enough. The temperature is expected to hover around 12-16 Degree Celcius.

Australia vs Pakistan: Probable Starting XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia vs Pakistan: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match on television?

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The online streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be available on Sony LIV app, Jio TV and Airtel TV.