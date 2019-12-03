Pakistan were thrashed 2-0 in the just-concluded Test series against Australia as they were completely outclassed by the hosts in both the Tests. Pakistan head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that the form of some of the main players in the team is a major cause for concern.

“It is a worry for us, Yasir and Abbas are our main bowlers and some of our main batsmen like Azhar, their form is also concerning for us. We lacked a lot in the bowling department, we couldn’t build any pressure and dismiss the Australian batsmen, this has always been a problem for us here,” Misbah said on PCB’s podcast.

When asked what was the way of improvement for the Green Brigade, Misbah said: “To be successful here, we need to improve and know how to bowl in these conditions. With batting, there are some technical adjustments that are needed here, your scoring areas change so we have to look at that in future.”

“Overall, if we look at the series, Australia were the much better team in their own conditions,” he added.

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. With the win, the Aussies clinched the two-match series 2-0 and increased their victory tally in Day/Night Tests to 6-0.

They had earlier beaten Pakistan 2-0 in the T20I series as well.