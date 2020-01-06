Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne heaped praises on Tim Paine’s men saying that they are playing really well as a team.

Labuschagne stole the show as the Aussies on Monday drubbed New Zealand by 279 runs in the third and final Test to register a 3-0 series win.

With a scintillating knock of 215 runs in the first innings of the Sydney Test and following it up with a half-century in the second, Labuschagne ticked all the boxes, showing class of a highly potent red-ball player. His grittiness fetched him the Player of the Match award.

The right-handed batsman, who amassed a total of 549 runs in the six innings against New Zealand, also became the Man of the Series.

However, Labuschagne feels the entire team clicked as a unit, a reason behind their success in the series.

“It’s been an amazing summer. We have been playing really well as a team and it is good to see everything come together. The way I hit the ball and the way the batting group has performed has been tremendous,” the 25-year-old said as quoted by IANS.

“It’s hard to put a finger on something, but just the level of concentration and probably not doing as many silly things was good. It was nice to have some luck as well,” he added.

Australia tour India for their upcoming three-match ODI rubber, starting January 14 in Mumbai, and Labuschagne wants to continue with his good show with the bat if he gets a chance in the playing XI.

“It will be great to play in India if I get the opportunity. It is nice to travel with this group and I am just taking it as it comes,” he concluded.