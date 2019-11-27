Head coach Justin Langer has said that Australia are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI when they take on Pakistan in the second Test, which will be a Day-Night affair, here from Friday.

Australia won the first Test by an innings and five runs inside four days. “The boys all played well (in Brisbane), they had a day off having finished in four days,” he said on Wednesday.

“We haven’t had a look at the wicket yet, we’ll make sure they get through training today. But my gut feel is we’ll probably go with the same XI,” Langer was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

Besides Steve Smith, Travis Head did not get many runs at the Gabba Test.

“It’s often a really hard time to come into bat,” Langer said of Head, who will play his second Test in front of his home crowd.

“But I was impressed (because) he was sharp, he was busy, he played well and got a pretty unlucky dismissal down the leg side.

“One of the reasons we selected him in the squad is we knew the second Test was in Adelaide.

“We all know he’s a great young bloke, he’s a very good young player and hopefully he does well this week.

“There’s no reason he shouldn’t. He’s in good nick.”

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner