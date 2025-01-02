Australia confirm Webster’s SCG debut in place of off-colour Marsh

Australia confirmed experienced seam-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster’s debut for the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, replacing Mitchell Marsh for his dismal returns from the first four Tests.

Skipper Pat Cummins announced on the eve of the New Year’s Test against India that Webster would come in for Marsh, who has managed 73 runs at 10.42 in this series. With the ball, Marsh has been sporadically used by the Aussies with the 33-year-old rolling his arms for 13 overs in the past three Tests. He suffered from a troubled back in the tour opener in front of his home crowd in Perth, although Australian management have since insisted there are no fitness concerns for him.

But Marsh’s struggles with the bat, resulting in scores of 9, 5, 4, 2 and 0 from his past five innings, meant his spot in the team was under a scanner.

“Mitchy obviously hasn’t quite got the runs, and perhaps wickets this series,” Cummins told reporters on Thursday.

“So we felt like it was time for a freshen up and Beau’s been great. It’s a shame for Mitchy, because we know how much he brings to the team, but feel like now it’s a good week for Beau to get a chance,” he added.

The 31-year-old Webster will be the third Australian to debut in the course of a single home summer (along with Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney) for the first time since Alex Carey, Michael Neser and Scott Boland received their caps during the 2021-22 Ashes.

Backing his inclusion in the playing XI, Cummins felt that the seam-bowling all-rounder could have the same impact as a Travis Head in the middle order.

“He (Webster) has been one of those star performers with the bat or ball, or in the field. He always seems to have a big impact, quite aggressive, can change the game like we’ve seen Mitch Marsh or Trav Head or Alex Carey do in that middle-order,” Cummins said.

“He’s been a great personality around the squad, even on day five in Melbourne he was itching to get on the field (as substitute fielder). It’s going to be awesome to see him debut, really love what he’s brought to the squad so far,” he added.

Starc to feature in series finale

Cummins also confirmed fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc’s participation in the crucial Test, despite carrying a rib niggle.

“He was never going to miss this one,” said Cummins.

Starc went for scans on his ribs on Wednesday, with team staff stating that the action was normal procedure.

Australia head to the SCG with a 2-1 lead in the five-match rubber, and need a draw to regain the BGT that has eluded them for a decade. However, the Kangaroos will need an outright win to confirm themselves as the second finalists for the ICC World Test Championships final at Lord’s in June