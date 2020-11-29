Steve Smith seems to have found the best white-ball form of his career as he smashed back-to-back 62-ball century against India in the second ODI of the three-match series in Sydney.

Australia rode on his and batting performances to give India a gargantuan target of 390 to chase in order to bring parity into the series.

Opting to bat, Australia once again got off to great start as skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner made another 100-run opening stand. They made most of the batting friendly conditions and amassed 142 runs for the opening wicket.

Finch was the first to go back to the pavilion in the 23rd over when Mohammed Shami got him cauht by Virat Kohli at 60, scored with the help of six 4s and a six.

Warner, on the other hand, continued on his quest for a well-deserved century. However, Shreyas Iyer’s brilliance in the outfield ran him out at his individual score of 83, an innings graced with seven 4s and three 6s.

Meanwhile, Smith picked up from exactly where he had left on Friday and sent Indian bowlers all over the ground. His dominance forced Indian skipper Virat Kohli had to bring in a semi-fit Hardik Pandya to bowl.

With Marnus Labuschagne at the other end, the duo shared a 132-run partnership during the course of which Smith brought his 11th hundred in just 62 balls. The 32-year-old departed after making 104 runs off 64 balls with the help of fourteen 4s and two 6s.

Labuschagne was then joined by Maxwell, who did exactly what he had done in the first ODI and smashed the Indian bowlers left, right and centre. While the former got out after making 70 off 61 balls, the all-rounder played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs in 29 balls.

In the 50th over, Maxwell brought his half century in just 25 balls. Australia ended their innings with 389/4 with Maxwell and Moises Henriques remaining unbeaten on 63 and 2 respectively.

Brief Scores: Australia 389/4(Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83; Hardik Pandya 1/24)