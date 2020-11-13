World number one men’s singles plaeyer Novak Djokovic has been drawn with Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman in the upcoming ATP Finals in London.

The men’s tennis season finale, whic is going to be held in London from November 15 to 22, will see the top eight singles and doubles players fighting for the year-ending glory.

World number two Rafael Nadal has been drawn with defending champion Stefanos Tstisipas, US Open champion Dominic Thiem, world number eight Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic, 33, will try to clinch the trophy for a record of six times while the Serbian needs to reach the semifinals first by qualifying from the Group Tokyo 1970 containing Russia’s world number four Medvedev, German’s world number seven Zverev and debutant Schwartzman from Argentina.

Schwartzman, ranked nine in ATP rankings, earned his place in London’s O2 Arena as Swiss maestro Roger Federer has decided to skip the rest of the season after undergoing a knee surgery earlier this year. Federer had missed the US Open and French Open as well.

This is the 50th anniversary of the ATP Finals, which was first held in 1970 in Tokyo and it is the tournament’s 12th and final edition in London. Next year, it will move to Turin, Italy.

With IANS inputs