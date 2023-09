Asian Games: All you need to know about India’s schedule, time, venues at Hangzhou

Postponed by a year due to Covid-19, China’s Hangzhou city is all set to host the 19th Asian Games officially from September 23. Some team events including football, volleyball and cricket will start as early as Tuesday (September 19).

The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff. A total of 56 venues will be used in and around Hangzhou with 481 gold medals on offer.

The closing ceremony of the mega continental event will take place on October 8.

In the 2018 edition of the Asian Games held in Jakarta, India came eighth in the standings and won 70 medals including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals. This was India’s best ever medal haul at the continental event.

Here’s the full schedule of Asian Games 2023 for competitions featuring Indian athletes:

Archery: October 1 to 7 (10 events) – 16 Indians

Athletics: September 29 to October 5 (48 events) – 68 Indians

Badminton: September 28 to October 7 (7 events) – 19 Indians

Basketball (5×5): September 26 to October 6 (2 events) – 12 Indians (1 team)

Basketball (3×3): September 25 to October 1 (2 events) – 8 Indians (2 teams)

Boxing: September 24 to October 5 (13 events) – 13 Indians

Bridge: September 27 to October 6 (3 events) – 18 Indians

Cricket: September 19 to October 7 (2 events) – 30 Indians (2 teams)

Chess: September 24 to October 7 (4 events) – 10 Indians

Canoe Slalom: October 5 to 7 (4 events) – 4 Indians

Canoe Sprint: September 30 to October 3 (12 events) – 13 Indians

Cycling Track: September 26 to 29 (12 events) – 14 Indians

Diving: September 30 to October 4 (10 events) – 2 Indians

Equestrian: September 26 to October 6 (6 events) – 10 Indians

Esports: September 24 to October 2 (7 events) – 15 Indians

Football: September 19 to 27 (2 events) – 44 Indians (2 teams)

Fencing: September 24 to 29 (12 events) – 9 Indians

Golf: September 28 to October 1 (4 events) – 7 Indians

Hockey: September 24 to October 7 (2 events) – 36 Indians (2 teams)

Handball: September 24 to October 5 (2 events) – 16 Indians (1 team)

Judo: September 24 to 27 (15 events) – 4 Indians

Ju-Jitsu: October 5 to 7 (8 events) – 11 Indians

Kabaddi: October 2 to 7 (2 events) – 24 Indians (2 teams)

Kurash: September 30 to October 2 (7 events) – 6 Indians

Modern Pentathlon: September 20 to 24 (2 events) – 1 Indian

Rugby Sevens: September 24 to 26 (2 events) – 12 Indians (2 teams)

Rowing: September 20 to 25 (14 events) – 33 Indians

Roller Skating: September 30 to October 7 (10 events) – 14 Indians

Sailing: September 21 to 27 (14 events) – 16 Indians

Sepaktakraw: September 24 to October 7 (6 events) – 16 Indians

Shooting: September 24 to October 1 (33 events) – 33 Indians

Squash: September 26 to October 5 (5 events) – 8 Indians

Soft Tennis: October 3 to 7 (5 events) – 10 Indians

Swimming: September 24 to 29 (41 events) – 21 Indians

Sport Climbing: October 3 to 7 October (6 events) – 7 Indians

Tennis: September 24 to 30 (5 events) – 9 Indians

Table Tennis: September 22 to October 2 (7 events) – 10 Indians

Volleyball: September 19 to October 7 (2 events) – 24 Indians (2 teams)

Weightlifting: September 30 to October 7 (14 events) – 2 Indians

Wrestling: October 4 to 7 (18 events) – 18 Indians

Wushu: September 24 to 28 (15 events) – 10 Indians