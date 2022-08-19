Asia Cup Winner’s List

The quest for Asia’s biggest Cricket Cup, the Asia Cup 2022 would be staged in UAE. Defending champion India will bid to defend the crown. The first game for the Men in Blue will be a blockbuster tie against arch-rival Pakistan on August 28.

The quest among Asia’s best cricket nations will kick off from August 27, in which the seven participating teams will be raring to go against each other. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will feature Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Oman.

There will be a four team round robin style qualifier between Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and United Arab Emirates in order to decide the seventh and final team for this year’s Asia Cup.

Here is the list of Asia Cup Winners from the beginning –

1984 – INDIA beat SRI LANKA (Round Robin)

1986 – SRI LANKA beat PAKISTAN by 5 wickets

1988 – INDIA beat SRI LANKA by 6 wickets

1990/91 – INDIA beat SRI LANKA by 7 wickets

1995 – INDIA beat SRI LANKA by 8 wickets

1997 – SRI LANKA beat INDIA by 8 wickets

2000 – PAKISTAN beat SRI LANKA by 39 runs

2004 – SRI LANKA beat INDIA by 25 runs

2008 – SRI LANKA beat INDIA by 100 runs

2010 – INDIA beat SRI LANKA by 81 runs

2012 – PAKISTAN beat BANGLADESH by 2 runs

2014 – SRI LANKA beat PAKISTAN by 5 wickets

2016 – INDIA beat BANGLADESH by 8 wickets

2018 – INDIA beat BANGLADESH by 3 wickets

India lead the list in terms of Asia Cup titles won with a total 7 out of 14. This year’s Asia Cup will be a special one as the tournament has been changed from the 50-over format to the T20 competition keeping in mind the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in October.