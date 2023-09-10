Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Bumrah, Rahul back as India put to bat by unchanged Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Eight days after rain interrupted proceedings of the electrifying contest between India and Pakistan in Pallekele, the stage is set for another cracker of a contest between the two cricketing giants in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage.

And thankfully, the weather is clear although there are predictions of rain towards the evening but the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has already announced a reserve day for the high-octane encounter.

As the action shifted to Colombo, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam once again reposed faith in his fast bowling unit by putting India to bat after winning the toss in the much-anticipated clash at the R Premadasa Stadium.

India had a late forced change with Shreyas Iyer being ruled out due to a back spasm, thus making way for the return of KL Rahul into the Playing XI after more than three months. The Men-in-Blue also made a change in their bowling line-up with Mohammed Shami making way for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the side after missing the game against Nepal. Bumrah had flown back to India for the birth of his baby boy.

Pakistan, however, have decided to go in with an unchanged Playing XI.

As far as the Asia Cup equation is concerned, both teams will have their task cut out as even one loss in the Super 4s can send the team on the brink of must-win territory, and with in-form Sri Lanka set to face both these sides next week, the two points at stake today are in high demand.

The pitch has been watered yesterday, and the grass has been rolled in, making it greener than Saturday’s game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Teams:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf