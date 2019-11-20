For long India’s dependable man in the longest format of the game with the ball in hand, Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful that the first-ever Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh scheduled to start from Friday will mark the beginning of a new phase and era of the game. Ashwin is optimistic that the pink ball Test would perhaps inject new energy into the longest format of the game.

“I just hope this marks the beginning of where we get huge crowds coming into the stadium and Test cricket gets its credit and obviously with the change in timings people can afford to finish their work and come into the game, watch it and enjoy it,” Ashwin told Star Sports Network.

At the same time, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been doing really well in the International circuit for the past couple of years, has highlighted the areas that batsmen should be careful of in the Day-Night Test match.

“The middle session should be the main focus for batsman while using the pink ball unlike the morning session that is usually considered the most important in a Test match as it will have more of a swing in Eden Gardens,” Shami said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian team reached Kolkata to participate in this much-anticipated encounter. Both the teams had started their preparations for the Pink Ball test from Indore itself and in fact participated in a few net sessions with the Pink ball to get the feel of the ball before the match.