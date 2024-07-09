Cricketer R. Ashwin thrilled on owning team, American Gambits, in Global Chess League

India’s top international off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Monday thrilled to introduce a chess team, as co-owner of American Gambits, which will make its debut in the second season of the Global Chess League which will be played from October 3 to 12, 2024, at the Friends House in London.

Ashwin along with former chess player Prachura PP and Venkat K Narayana (KVN) will own the American Gambits in the second edition of the Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, the sport’s world governing body.

R Ashwin, who has taken 516 wickets in 100 Test matches for India, said “We’re thrilled to introduce the American Gambits to the chess world. With a blend of strategic brilliance and unwavering determination, our team aims to redefine the game. As the co-owner, I’m excited to witness their journey and contribute to their success.”

The entry of Prachura PP, a known figure in the chess community, has set a new precedence in the sport by joining the first-of-its-kind innovative league in the world of chess.

Expressing his excitement to join the Global Chess League bandwagon, an ardent chess lover Prachura, said, “The Global Chess League is the most exciting league to emerge in the world of chess where the topmost players in the world battle for their teams. For a sport played in over 190 countries and one that has no age or gender bar, owning a franchise is a wonderful opportunity.”

The second edition of Global Chess League will feature top players from around the world, including reigning world champions and rising stars, competing in a unique team format that emphasises strategy, collaboration, and high-stakes play.

On the occasion, Sameer Pathak, CEO, Global Chess League, said, “Prachura’s deep affection for chess and business acumen, Ashwin’s credentials both as an ace sportsman and chess lover, and KVN’s leadership in business and the film industry are well known. The trio’s franchise ownership is expected to bring fresh perspectives and dynamic growth to the league. We are delighted to have them on board for our fast-growing and innovative Global Chess League.”

In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system. Each team will play ten matches across black and white pieces.

The teams will play five matches, with all six players in each team initially playing with the white or black pieces against their opponents, followed by a reverse round in which the entire team will play five matches with the reversed colour pieces against the same opponent.

The winning team for every match will be determined by the points aggregated from wins and draws across all six games played in the match. The top two teams will advance to the final round.

The Global Chess League is the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format. It is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra Group, and FIDE. The league will feature male and female chess champions competing in the same team.

Playing on the popular rapid format, the league’s joint male-female teams will have the rare distinction of being a unique multiplayer team in the world of professional sports.

In addition, the league is a one-of-its-kind live televised chess event offering fans a unique viewing experience. Tech Mahindra and FIDE will explore innovative ways to promote the game through interactive technology-enabled platforms by leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, among others.