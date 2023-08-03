Armless archer Sheetal from remote Jammu village writes history

Born without hands (rare phocomelia), this 16-year-old, resident of a remote Loi-Dhar village of the Kishtwar district of Jammu, didn’t allow her setback to come in the way of her ambition. With awe-inspiring determination and resilience, she achieved a remarkable feat of clinching a Silver Medal at the prestigious Para-Archery World Championship held in the Czech Republic.

Sheetal Devi’s journey from the rugged mountains of her homeland to the international sporting arena is a testament to the indomitable power of human spirit.

Sheetal’s unwavering spirit and extraordinary achievements have turned her into a true role model, not only for her community but for people worldwide. Life in the challenging terrain of the mountains only served to make her stronger with an igniting an unyielding determination to overcome all obstacles in her path.

In 2019, Sheetal caught the attention of the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army during a youth event at Mughal Maidan. Recognising her exceptional talent and drive, the Indian Army took her under its wing, providing both educational support and facilitating medical assistance. Thanks to the relentless efforts of Bengaluru-based Mrs Meghna Girish, actor Anupam Kher, and the NGO-The Being You, Sheetal was equipped with bionic arms, opening up new avenues for her to conquer.

Under the guidance of National Coach of Archery (Paralympics), Kuldeep Baidwan, Sheetal underwent rigorous training and honed her skills in archery. A special bow was prepared for her that she could shoot with her feet and chest.

Her performances in various national archery competitions showcased her remarkable abilities and earned her a spot in the international arena.

Sheetal’s exceptional journey culminated in the Para-Archery World Championship in the Czech Republic, where she secured Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals, etching her name in history as the World’s first Armless Women Archer.

Sheetal’s Silver Medal victory at the Para-Archery World Championship not only signifies her personal triumph but also positions her as a formidable contender for the upcoming Para Olympics 2024 in Paris.

Her story serves as an inspiration to countless individuals around the world, encouraging them to chase their dreams relentlessly and break down barriers that may seem insurmountable.