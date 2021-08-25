Argentina pick Dybala for World Cup qualifiers

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been recalled to Argentina’s national squad for the first time in almost two years for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.

The 27-year-old forms part of an attack that also includes Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Angel Correa, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday.

Dybala has not played for the Albiceleste since their 2-2 draw with Uruguay in a friendly in Tel Aviv in November 2019, reports Xinhua.

As expected, manager Lionel Scaloni left out Sergio Aguero, Lucas Alario and Mauro Icardi because of injuries.

Argentina will play Venezuela and Brazil away on September 2 and 5 before a home clash against Bolivia on September 9.

The Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal, Spain), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, England) and Juan Musso (Udinese, Italy).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla, Spain), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese), German Pezzella (Betis, Spain), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham, England), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica, Portugal), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla, Spain) and Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax, Holland).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico de Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayern Leverkusen, Germany), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna, Italy), Giovanni Lo Celso (Tottenham) and Alejandro Gomez ( Seville).

Forwards: Angel Di Maria (PSG), Angel Correa (Atletico de Madrid), Joaquin Correa (Lazio, Italy), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Lautaro Martinez (Inter, Italy), Lionel Messi (PSG ) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus, Italy) and Julian Alvarez (River Plate).