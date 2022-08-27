Anurag Thakur congratulates Neeraj Chopra for clinching Diamond League meet title

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for clinching the Diamond League meet title in Lausanne and to become the first Indian to do so. becoming.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday won the javelin throw competition at the Lausanne Diamond League with a best throw of 89.08m.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, “Neeraj is one of those athletes who sweat it out when no one is watching, preparing and planning – the battle is already won on game day. Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on becoming the 1st Indian to win a #DiamondLeague Meet & claim the top spot at #LausanneDL with an 89.08m throw!

Neeraj is one of those athletes who sweats it out when no one is watching, prepares and plans – the battle is already won on game day. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on becoming the 1st Indian to win a #DiamondLeague Meet & claim the top spot at #LausanneDL w/ a 89.08m throw! pic.twitter.com/lL2mxhSJdT — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 27, 2022

Chopra became the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Diamond League Meeting title with a win in Lausanne with his best throw at this event.

With this win, Neeraj has qualified for the Diamond League Finals, which will take place in Zurich, Switzerland from September 7 and 8. He has also qualified for the 2023 World Championships.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Valejch threw 85.88m to claim the second spot while USA’s Curtis Thompson hurled 83.72m for the third spot.

In July, Neeraj Chopra missed out Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury in the finals of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, where he clinched the silver medal, to end India’s 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships.