Star India wrestler Bajrang Punia hailed the announcement new schedule of postponed Tokyo Olympic Games.

Notably, the new dates of the Tokyo Olympics were confirmed on Monday. The quadrennial tournament which was slated to kick off in July this year will now commence on 23 July and conclude on 8 August in 2021. The same was announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday after a meeting of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

“The announcement of the Olympics schedule is a good thing as there was uncertainty among athletes over the schedule of the Tokyo Olympics. Now that athletes know when are the games going to take place, everybody will get a chance to train as there is lockdown everywhere right now,” Punia said as quoted by ANI.

To help the countrymen combat the pandemic Coronavirus, Punia has earlier donated his six months salary to Haryana’s corona relief fund.

“I have donated my six months’ salary towards relief fund for COVID-19 patients set up by Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar,” Punia, who works with the Railways as an officer on special duty (OSD) had said in a tweet in Hindi.

He has also called upon people to make contributions towards the “Haryana corona relief fund.”

The virus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far claimed at least 32 lives and has infected 1,117 in India as per the Government data.