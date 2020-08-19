Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Angel Di Maria has expressed his desire to make history by winning the ongoing UEFA Champions League. PSG on Tuesday humbled RB Leipzig 3-0 to qualify for their first-ever final in Europe’s premier club competition.

“I am very happy, the team did a great job, a great game, we want to stay in the club’s history. I arrived in Paris to be able to make history. I can now be in the final. It is very important for us and hopefully. We can continue this way,” IANS quoted Di Maria as saying after PSG’s 3-0 semi-final win at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

“We knew that, with all our energy, the desire to reach the final, we could do it and that’s what we did,” he added.

Even though PSG had fielded two of their most prolific footballers in Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe, the night belonged to Di Maria as he scored one and set up the other two for the Parisians.

Both Mbappe and Di Maria were returning from injuries with the Argentine playing for the first time since March. While the former got his first start after the injury last month and lacked the brilliance upfront, Di Maria looked at his usual best and emerged as the real difference between PSG and RB Leipzig.

Another one who wants to make history in the French team is Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who is set to leave the club after eight seasons.

“It is a feeling of great joy, because since my arrival at the club in 2012, we were trying to reach the final and there were always some setbacks,” he said.

“We had a weight on us, especially due to eliminations in the last three seasons in the round of 16. Some defeats fell on me as the captain, but I’m here to show my face, I always have been,” he added.

“I didn’t know if the game against Atalanta was my last one at the club, or if it would be this one, but now I am sure that the next one will be the last. But I hope it will be victorious and that we can have a blessed day,” he concluded.

Thiago Silva will lead PSG in next Sunday’s final against the winner of the clash between Bayern Munich and Lyon, which takes place on Wednesday.