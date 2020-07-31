Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo is all set to begin his managerial career as he was appointed the new coach of the Under 23 team of Juventus, announced the Serie A giants on Thursday.

“Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later. Andrea is, in fact, the new coach of the Under 23 team,” Juventus announced on their official website on Thursday.

Pirlo, who is considered as one of the greatest midfielders of the modern generation, had played for Juventus from 2011 to 2015. In his four-season stint with the Bianconeri, he won four Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cup, while scoring 16 goals in 119 appearances.

However, he had reached the pinnacle of his career during his 10 years stay at AC Milan where he had made 284 appearances. With the Rossoneri, Pirlo had won two UEFA Champions League, two Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and one Italian Super Cup.

“It was a storyline that was dotted with many gems: decisive goals, assists painted on canvas, and a vision of play like no other,” Juventus said in the official statement.

“And, of course, there is his experience with the Italian national team in 2006, which saw him crowned a world champion, and it is one he will make available to the U 23 players, a young project, in continuous growth and which this year, in its second year of operation, has led to a first and historic result, the Coppa Italia Serie C,” the statement added.

The Old Lady expressed their welcome to the 41-year-old Pirlo, claiming it was a decision that made fans happy.

“A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy. Welcome back, coach Pirlo!” the statement added.