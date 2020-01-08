Combined efforts of Alzarri Joseph and Evin Lewis on Tuesday handed West Indies a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Earlier, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat before pacer Joseph demolished the guests’ batting order and in the follow up opener Lewis punished their bowling.

Joseph returned figures of 4 for 32 from his allotted 10 overs to bag the Man of the Match award and send the Irish crashing to 180 all out in 46.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Lewis scored unbeaten 99 to take West Indies home with 100 balls to spare. The southpaw’s knock contained 13 boundaries and two sixes which provided the Windies a 1-0 lead.

Lewis ended the contest when he played a lofted drive off a wide, half-volley from Barry McCarthy, looking to clear the wide long-off boundary and complete his third ODI hundred.

Brandon King made, who made 20 before losing his wicket to Simi Singh, was the second-highest scorer for the hosts.

Talking about West Indies bowlers, apart from Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh Jr. scalped two wickets apiece.

The two teams next meet on Thursday for the second ODI at the same venue.

Brief Scores: West Indies 184 for 5 (Evin Lewis 99*, Brandon King 20; Simi Singh 2 for 44) beat Ireland 180 all out (Lorcan Tucker 31, Mark Adair 29; Alzarri Joseph 4 for 32)