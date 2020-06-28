West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph feels that the absence of head coach Phil Simmons would not disrupt their preparation of the much-awaited England series.

A report carried by ESPNCricinfo confirms that Simmons has gone under mandatory quarantine after he attended a funeral. He would be able to re-join the squad only on Thursday only if his next two coronavirus tests come negative.

“That doesn’t really disrupt our preparations,” Joseph was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “We have our jobs to do – we have our preparation to keep going with.

“We have a very big coaching staff here that are very supportive of each other, so that’s not really a problem for anyone.”

The three-test series will mark the resumption of the sport after the coronavirus pandemic brought all cricketing activities to a complete halt.

“I’m just looking to stay consistent. I think I bowled pretty well (this week) so I’m just looking to repeat what I did in the last game,” Joseph said.

“(The 2017 tour) was a really big learning experience for me, my first time in England. So I have some experience here now – I know how to bowl in these conditions my second time around.

“The ball does a bit more here in England than in the Caribbean. It’s just some slight adjustments, nothing too big but some simple adjustments.

“For me, I think it’s about being consistent round that good area, extracting whatever movement you can get off the pitch, and sticking to plans as long as possible,” he added.