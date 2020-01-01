Making it the first in the history of the tournament, the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played entirely in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

With a total of 34 matches, the PSL 2020 will be played from February 20 to March 22 at four venues across the country, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan and Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

“After bringing Test cricket back to Pakistan, hosting of the entire PSL is our other major achievement. I never had any doubts it was Pakistan’s league and should be played in front of home crowds,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was quoted as saying in the official statement.

“We had made this commitment to the people of Pakistan at the end of last year’s event and I am pleased today we have announced the event schedule with four centres to share the 34 event matches between them,” he added.

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the qualifier match between the top two teams from the group stage, while the two eliminators and the final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will play Islamabad United in the opening match of the season.

Gaddafi Stadium with 14 matches and National Stadium with nine of the 34 matches will see the maximum games of the league. Pindi Stadium and Multan Stadium will host eight and three matches respectively.