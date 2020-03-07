Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday informed that the Reds’ regular goalkeeper Alisson Becker would not play the Champions League second leg match against Atletico Madrid which is slated to be held on Wednesday next week.

Notably, Alisson picked up a muscle injury ahead of the midweek FA Cup tie at Chelsea and a scan confirmed he cannot feature for at least 7 days.

“No, next week not (available),” said Klopp when asked if the shot-stopper would join the team soon. (Source: Liverpool FC official website)

“I don’t want to say no (for the Merseyside derby) but I don’t know if he will be available. He is not available for the next week, not for tomorrow and not the next week.

“Then we have to judge the situation now. I would say after the international break he is back 100 per cent, whatever we can get before that we will see,” the manager added.

Liverpool were pipped by a 1-0 goal difference when they visited Madrid for the first leg. Saul Niguez had scored the lone goal of the match only in the 4th minute. And now, the Reds will be hosting their opponents at Anfield.

With Alisson out of the team, a lot will depend on Adrian, the reserve goalie of the team.