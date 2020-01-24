The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has launched a football management program after the signing of an MoU with Spanish second division side Cadiz CF.

This will enable students in the program to study in three cities over the course of a year New Delhi, Mumbai and Cadiz in Spain.

AIFF ‘Masters’ provides students with complete hands-on experiential training on every aspect of football in India and abroad through live tournament exposure, match staging, clubs and team management, data management and analysis, leadership and project management skills, contractual and legal obligations, sponsorship marketing and business communication.

The program will provide exemplary football managers to meet the needs of Indian football.

The multi-campus approach is set to ensure maximum exposure for the students to learn and develop within the different national and international eco-systems of the game.

AIFF president Praful Patel said, “Football is without any doubt the number one global sport and is growing very quickly in India.

“We felt that such a program was needed to help students understand the nuances and global practices involved in managing football not only in India but across the world.