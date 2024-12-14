After Imad, Amir announces international retirement, again!

A day after all-rounder Imad Wasim cut short his brief return to international cricket, pacer Mohammed Amir joined his former teammate to walk into the sunset after his final appearance for Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup in June.

Like Wasim, Amir was instrumental in guiding Pakistan to the ICC Champions Trophy win in 2017, delivering a standout performance in the final against India—one of the defining moments in his career. Across 159 matches, the searing left-arm quick scalped 271 wickets in all formats for Pakistan.

“It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” Amir said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the PCB for always extending the much-needed support over the years and I look forward to watching the team excel. I would also like to thank Pakistan fans for always supporting me throughout my career,” he added.

Coincidentally, like Wasim, Amir also had previously announced retirement in 2021 but reversed his decision after Pakistan sought his services for the T20 World Cup in June 2024. In the tournament played in the US and the Caribbean, Amir finished as Pakistan’s joint top wicket-taker, claiming seven wickets from four matches.