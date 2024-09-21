Afghanistan eye historic whitewash of South Africa on Sunday

Afghanistan scripted history by claiming their first-ever series win against a top-five ICC-ranked ODI team, dominating South Africa with a 177-run victory in the second match.

The victory has landed the Afghans on the cusp of registering a historic whitewash of the Proteas when they lock horns in the third and final ODI on Sunday, and in a way an opportunity to avenge their T20 World Cup semi final exit after losing to the same opponents in the West Indies.

The triumph against the Proteas also marked Afghanistan’s largest margin of victory in ODI cricket, eclipsing their 154-run win over Zimbabwe at the same venue in 2018.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan played pivotal roles in Afghanistan’s commanding win. Gurbaz recorded his seventh ODI century, the most by any Afghanistan batter in the format. He received strong support from Rahmat Shah (50) and Azmatullah Omarzai (86 not out), with the latter also recording the fastest half-century by an Afghanistan player in ODIs off 32 balls.

Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 311/4 in their 50 overs, marking the 10th time they’ve crossed the 300-run mark in ODIs and their sixth-highest score in the format.

With the ball, Rashid Khan, celebrating his 26th birthday, dismantled South Africa’s batting lineup, claiming a brilliant five-wicket haul. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, in only his third ODI, took four wickets, contributing to South Africa’s dramatic collapse from 73/0 to being bowled out for just 134.

Rashid’s hamstring issue flared up in the first innings while batting with the physio coming in to attend to him, but the motivation to win the series pushed the Afghanistan star.

“I got a hamstring (injury), I had it a month before as well, quite unlucky but I tried my best to stay on the ground till the end, tried my best to do for the team as much as I can,” Rashid said after the series win.

“Big opportunity for us as a team you know, to win the series against a big team and that’s what I had in my mind: my contribution will be the key so I have to go and stay till the end. We had a big opportunity to win a series against South Africa and I think the love for this game is just pushing you to play, doesn’t matter how (hard) it is and I thought I’m able to play, I’m able to bowl, I’m able to stay in the field till the end, why not, I should go for it,” he added.