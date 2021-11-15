Abhimanyu Mithun: Abu Dhabi T10 can be a springboard for playing in big global leagues

Abhimanyu Mithun, a former India pace bowler, wants to use the fifth season of Abu Dhabi T10, which starts on November 19, as a springboard to develop his T20 career and participate in various lucrative leagues around the world.

Mithun, 32, has taken 69 wickets in 74 Twenty20 games for Karnataka, as well as playing in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore (2009), Mumbai Indians (2015), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016-18).

Speaking about competing in the Abu Dhabi T10, Mithun, who also played four Tests, said on Monday that he will take confidence from his recent performances to do well in the tournament.

“This (Abu Dhabi T10) is the fastest format and I was really excited when I got an opportunity to play in this tournament. There are a lot of good international cricketers who play in the competition. So, I thought it will be a good opportunity for me to attain the experience of playing on the big stage. If I do well then I can play in leagues all around the world,” said Mithun.

On his approach to the Abu Dhabi T10, the pace bowler said, “I have to be clear in mind when I am bowling in the matches as I have just 12 deliveries to bowl. I have to be clear about what I have to execute in a given situation. I have to plan the 12 balls according to my strengths. After every ball I bowl, I will know exactly what I need to do.

“I have been doing well in the matches that I have been playing in India. I have improved my game in the last few years and I am going to take confidence from my recent performances when I play in the Abu Dhabi T10. I am really excited to showcase my talent in this tournament,” said Mithun, whose 47 wickets in the 2009-10 Ranji Trophy season had powered Karnataka to their first final in more than a decade.

Mithun stated that the Indian cricket team should not be chastised for failing to go beyond the ‘Super 12’ group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and that the guys will bounce back stronger.

“In the last decade, the Indian players who competed in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have done a lot for Indian cricket. They have consistently performed admirably for the country, and we must support them. The Indian team, in my opinion, will come back stronger. The team will be ready for the next T20 World Cup, which will be held next year.”

From November 19 to December 4, the Abu Dhabi T10 will be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

