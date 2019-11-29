Karnataka pace bowling spearhead Abhimanyu Mithun dismissed 5 batsmen in an over, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy semifinal against Haryana on Friday.

Trusted with the responsibility of bowling the final over of the innings, Mithun was absolutely spot on and delivered an over which would be read as- Wicket, Wicket, Wicket, Wide, One Run, Wicket- in the scorecard- a dream over for any bowler.

It is worth noting that this is only the second instance when a bowler has managed to pick up five wickets in an over. Bangladesh speedster Al Amin Hossain achieved this feat in a domestic T20 encounter in 2013.

After the historic achievement, Mithun has become the first player to have a hat-trick against his name in each of India’s top-tier domestic tournaments. This implies that Mithun now has a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare came for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare final this year itself.

The 30-year-old featured for India in as many as 4 Tests and 5 ODIs between 2010 and 2011.

Despite his brilliant last over, Haryana managed to score 194/8 in their 20 overs, giving Karnataka a target of 195 to seal a spot for themselves in the final.