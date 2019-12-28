Manchester United stars are apparently left “frustrated” by their unsuccessful attempts to go past defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka during training sessions.

In a recent revelation, it is being reported that the opposition forwards are not the only players who are troubled by Wan-Bissaka in the ongoing season, but even his teammates are given a hard time by the star full back.

The confirmation regarding the same was made by the former Crystal Palace star himself who made a move to the Old Trafford for a reported £50million and has even impressed in the Manchester United kit.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher had stated that not one player in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team had managed to go past Wan-Bissaka since he joined the team.

When quizzed if that was true, Wan-Bissaka said, “I would say so yeah, from what I can remember,” as quoted by Daily Mail.

“I can see the frustration but with them I can also see that they are not giving up. They still want to keep trying until they do and that’s the thing that gets me going, team-mates testing me. It helps me,” he added.

“I knew it was going to be a long game (against Manchester City). He is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and I knew I had to step up my game,” Wan-Bissaka added.

“It’s a good feeling [doing well against Sterling], especially a player like him with his ability. It took real concentration because he can go in or out and has got pace.

“He’s probably faster than me so that was a game I had to really focus on and actually go hard at it.

“Was that the toughest battle of my career? Yes, but since my debut with Crystal Palace no winger is going to be easy,” he added.