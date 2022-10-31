Australian team charged on Ireland on Monday at the Gabba. The men in black and yellow won by 42 runs in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup putting on a masterful all-around display.

With this victory, Australia improved to second place in Group 1 with five points after four games. Ireland, on the other hand, slipped to fourth place with three points.

After being given the opportunity to bat first, Australia’s skipper Aaron Finch produced a berserk innings of 63 off 44 deliveries to lead his team to an impressive total of 179/5 in 20 overs. Along with Aaron, the hosts’ other all-rounders Marcus Stoinis (35) and Mitchell Marsh (28) contributed significantly with the bat.

from the Irish side only wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker was the lone warrior, He looked in control, kept the scoreboard ticking and remained not out with his brilliant knock of 71 off 48.

Despite some assistance from the lower order, Tucker ultimately had too much to do as Ireland was eventually dismissed for 137-10 in 18.1 overs, suffering a 42-run defeat.

Glenn Maxwell (2/14), Adam Zampa (2/19), Pat Cummins (2/28), and Mitchell Starc (2/43) banked two wickets each.

Barry McCarthy (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland who suprised the host , while left-arm pacer Josh Little (2/21) scalped two wickets.