T20 WC: Ireand opt to field against Australia in a must win clash

In first of todays double header the Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie has won the toss and chose to field first against Australia in Group 1, Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

For both teams, the outcome of this game will determine how far they advance in the competition. Both teams have three points after winning one game, losing one, and losing one due to inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Ireland is in third place and Australia, last year champion is in fourth place based on net run rate.

Skipper Balbirnie said at the toss, “We will bowl first, it is a big game for us (playing against Australia). Always nice to know what we can do in the second innings. There has been excitement among the guys, we are playing against the world champions today. What an opportunity to play against a team like Australia.”

Australian skipper Aaron Finch said at the toss, “We would have bowled first as well, looks like a pretty good surface. We need to make sure to do the basics right. We have not talked about the net run rate yet. Adam Zampa is back for Agar. We considered all factors, we are pretty confident with the side we got.”

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.