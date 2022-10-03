A dark day for Indonesia, at least 174 killed in stadium stampede

According to recent data, at least 174 people have died and 180 more have been hurt as a result of a stampede at a football game in Malang, Indonesia, in the East Java region, Indonesian Police reported on Sunday.

After losing to 2-3, longtime rival Persebaya Surabaya in East Java and the local team Arema FC witnessed one of the biggest stadium catastrophes in history.

The stampede caused the majority of the fatalities. However, some others may have suffered from breathing problems.

According to the BBC, the incident happened after police used tear gas to disperse supporters who had barged onto the field late on Saturday night.

At a press conference, Police Chief Nico Afinta stated that this tragedy occurred late on Saturday night at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang regency immediately following Arema Malang’s defeat to Persebaya Surabaya in the Indonesian Liga 1 football match.

The police officials claimed that a sizable supporters of the losing team’s refused to accept the defeat and scaled the fence to approach the playing field, sparking fights with the police and crowd.

While fighting and brawling inside the stadium, fans of both football clubs were attacked by police, who then deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. A stampede occurred at one of the exits as people rushed to escape the stadium.

In addition to expressing regret for the event, Indonesian Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali promised an investigation into the conflicts and a review of management and security procedures at the Indonesian football tournament.

According to the nation’s chief security minister, there were perhaps 4,000 more spectators than the stadium’s 38,000 capacity could hold.

Until an inquiry is completed, all games in Indonesia’s premier league must be suspended.

Following this tragedy FIFA President Gianni Infantino declared Sunday that it is a “sad day” for football.

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that took place in Indonesia” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. All FIFA Member Association & Confederation flags are now flying at half-mast at FIFA HQ, in tribute to all those who lost their lives. — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 2, 2022

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia. This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension” Infantino said.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident,” Infantino further said.

But this not a lone incident, in a Peru-Argentina Olympic qualifying match played in Lima similar kind of incident happened.

During the European Cup final between Liverpool (England) and Juventus in 1985, supporters were pushed against a wall that later collapsed, resulting in 39 fatalities and 600 injuries at the Heysel stadium in Brussels, Belgium (Italy).

At the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield, a crush occurred during a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest that resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters.