88.77m!!! Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Championship finals and Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy and the javelin superstar who has been recently in the World Athletics Championship at Budapest in Hungary qualifies for the finals of the World Championship on Friday after his huge throw of 88.77m. The player who has been in great form opened his doors for the finals of the World Championship just after his first throw which surpassed the qualification mark of 83m. The player marked the fourth-best of his career and the season-best throw on Friday.

It was something similar that he created, a year back in the same event when his first throw led him to the finals. But this time the news is bigger as the opportunities the player unlocked were larger. Neeraj who has been a top contender for the upcoming Olympics due to his continuous achievements also surpassed the qualification mark for the upcoming Olympics which will be organised next year in Paris. The qualification mark for the Olympics was 85.50m. The qualification began on July 1. With an excellent throw of 88.77m, he also topped the Group A qualification row. The player has a personal best of 89.94m.

Keeping Neeraj Chopra aside there also contained some talented and capable throwers who were down the list doing well. DP Manu, another Indian javelin thrower was above the 80-mark list after German thrower, Julian Weber who had his best throw of 82.39m. The Indian’s highest throw was 81.31m. Another participant Kishore Jena was in Group B. Unfortunately, only two participants from Group B, Arshad Nadeem and Jakub Vadlejch from the overall 15 participants could pass a direct qualification.

Later it became the game of best man with its best throw. Many potential candidates had not been able to secure the qualification spot like Kenya’s Julius Yego who came eighth with his best throw of 78.42m and defending champion of the World Championships, Anderson Peters of Grenada who was ranked seventh due to his throw of 78.49m. The game stood at a decision of the best 12, who will be ranked according to their throws. The decision stood in favour of the other Indian participants as players like DP Manu and Kishore Jena got a spot in the finals.

Neeraj Chopra who had a bundle of awards in his cabinet from the past seasons like the Olympic gold medallist, Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist and the recent Diamond League which the player bagged this year in May is all set to fulfil his all-gold policy by winning the upcoming World Champions finals this Sunday. The player is currently holding a silver medal in his bag due to the defending champion, Anderson Peters.