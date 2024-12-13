52-year-old Delhi cop, mother of two, clinches gold in shot Put at Veterans championship

In a story of unparalleled grit and determination, a 52-year-old Sub Inspector of Delhi Police has bagged a gold medal in Shot Put event at the Third Veterans Sports and Games Championship held in Nasik, Maharashtra.

A mother of two and standing tall at 5’11”, Suman shattered stereotypes, proving that age is no barrier to achieving greatness in sports.

Her journey as an athlete began during her college days at Kurukshetra University, where her natural talent for throwing was brushed under the guidance of her coach, Karan Singh. She earned the title of “Best Athlete” of her batch in 1993 and a year later, she joined the Delhi Police, where her passion for athletics continued to thrive during her basic training.

Life, however, had other plans as motherhood became her priority, she put her athletic aspirations on hold to devote herself to raising her children yet, her love for sports remained undiminished.

Years later, with her children grown and her role at the Delhi Police Academy reconnected her to physical training, Suman revived her athletic spirit and encouraged by her colleagues and trainees, she embarked on a journey that would redefine her career and legacy.

Her comeback was spectacular as she secured Gold in Shot Put and Javelin throw, and a Silver in Discus Throw event. This success propelled her to the National Masters Open Championship in Pune in August 2024, where she clinched another gold in Shot Put, cementing her status as a top-tier athlete.

As a dedicated officer, she was honoured with the Delhi Police Best Trainer Award in 2024. Reflecting on her incredible journey, Suman said with a smile, “True strength lies in the mind. My physical strength stems from my unwavering willpower.” She credits her supportive environment at the Delhi Police Academy for nurturing her determination and athletic spirit.