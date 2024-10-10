38th National Games to start January 28, subject to IOA SGM’s approval,

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced that the 38th National Games would be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14 next year. The decision is subject to the approval of the special general meeting of IOA, scheduled to meet on October 25.

“We are thrilled to bring the National Games to Uttarakhand, a State that has shown remarkable enthusiasm and commitment to hosting the prestigious event,” said IOA president, PT Usha.

“We are committed to delivering a world-class sporting experience. The National Games will not only be a celebration of sports but also a showcase of Uttarakhand’s rich culture and hospitality,” said the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to a statement, the Uttarakhand government had developed infrastructure, constructed and upgraded venues to international standards, apart from making all other logistical arrangements to accommodate the participants and visitors.

The Games will feature competitions in 38 sports and over 10,000 athletes, officials, and coaches are expected to participate. The previous edition of the Games was organised in Goa last year. Maharashtra claimed the top spot with a whopping 228 medals, including 80 gold.

No confidence motion against Usha?

IOA president PT Usha might face a vote of no-confidence during the special general meeting on October 25. Usha, the first woman to head the IOA, has been at loggerheads with members of IOA executive council members for a prolonged period, with both sides levelling allegations against each other.

According to point number 26 of the meeting’s agenda issues by the EC, the IOA will ‘discuss and consider a motion of No Confidence against the President in light of alleged constitutional violations and actions potentially detrimental to Indian sports.’

While Usha has issued a show cause notice to multiple Executive Council members for allegedly violating eligibility norms, the opposition camp has accused the legendary athlete of ‘high-handedness’. Usha and executive committee members are also in confrontation with regards to the appointment of Raghu Iyer as CEO.

To make matters worse, Usha has also been questioned by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India regarding the contract with Reliance for a hospitality lounge at the Paris Olympics. The CAG has alleged that Reliance was given ‘undue favours’ and that decisions taken by Usha caused the IOA a loss of Rs 24 crore.

IOA and RIL entered into a partnership on August 1, 2022 which allowed the latter to become the principal partner for Asian Games (2022, 2026) Commonwealth Games (2022 and 2026) and Olympic Games (2024 and 2028). Among other things, under the agreement RIL was to construct and showcase the India House at these Games.

Usha, on her part, has denied these allegations.