2nd ODI: Confident India aim to seal series against West Indies

After winning the first ODI convincingly, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to continue their domination and win the second ODI and seal the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Since India didn’t have much trouble in defeating West Indies in the first match, hosts are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI. However, the focus will be on vice-captain KL Rahul who has joined the team after a family engagement and was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the game.

Ishan Kishan, who opened with Rohit in the first ODI did a decent job with a 36-ball 28 and both Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav also did well to finish the game for India. If Rahul plays, then either of the three among Kishan, Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar would have to sit out to accommodate him as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are certain to play.

But the management might also choose to play the same XI and win the series and give Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Shahrukh Khan a go in the last game of the series.

Speaking on the eve of the match, middle-order batter Suryakumar also didn’t reveal much about the inclusion of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the playing XI.

“They [Rahul and Mayank] are coming back into the squad after quarantine and it makes our unit really stronger. At the end of the day, it’s all team management’s call on who’s gonna play. But yeah, really happy to have them back,” Surya said in a virtual press conference.

Eyes will be there also on Virat Kohli, who will like to get among the runs and reach his 71st century, which has been in waiting for over two years.

In the bowling department, India had a clinical outing in the previous game, so the team management is unlikely to make any changes. The likes of Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur had restricted visitors to a below-par target in the first ODI.

On the other hand, West Indies, who failed to play even 50 overs in the first ODI, will look to improve their form and get going in the series.

The Kieron Pollard-led side need to put a bigger prize on their wicket and have a better shot selection. Along with Jason Holder and Fabian Allen, who batted well, in the first game, the rest of the batters would also have to come good.

The Windies bowlers also need to be on the mark with line and length as well as the pace. They were taken to task by the Indian batters, especially Rohit.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr