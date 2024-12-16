24 countries confirm participation for inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

Australia, USA, New Zealand, Germany, England, Poland and the Netherlands are among 24 countries that have confirmed their participation in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Noida Indoor Stadium from January 13-19, 2025.

A total of 24 countries from all six continents will have 41 international teams in the week-long mega event, said Sudhanshu Mittal, president of Kho Kho Federation of India, who is also chairman of the World Cup organising committee.

As many as 21 men and 20 women teams from Europe, Oceania, Asia, Africa, North America and the South American continents will compete for the world title, which will be held on a league-cum-knockout basis, he added.

He said that 615 players and 125 support staff will take part in the global event. Each team will comprise 15 players, one coach, one manager, and international technical officials.

The USA is the sole team from North America to take part in the championship, while England, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland will represent Europe. USA will send only men’s team while England, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland will send both men’s and women’s teams.

Australia and New Zealand will represent Oceania, while Argentina, Brazil and Peru will represent South America. Australia will send both men’s and women’s teams, while New Zealand will be represented by a women’s team only.

Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda will represent Africa. Kenya and South Africa will send both men’s and women’s teams while Ghana will send a men’s team and Uganda will send a women’s team only. Argentina and Brazil will be represented by only men’s teams, while Peru will send both men’s and women’s teams.

India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka teams have confirmed their participation from Asia. Among Asian countries, Indonesia will send only the women’s team, while all other countries will send both the men’s and women’s teams.

Mittal said that all teams have shared their scheduled arrivals. Sri Lanka will arrive on January 10, while all other teams will arrive on January 11 at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

He said that host country India will provide accommodation, catering, and transport facilities to the participating teams during the entire World Cup championship.

Technical Officials from overseas will assist the host country in main ground operations like refereeing, scoring, compilation, time clock, etc, he added.

The necessary technical arrangements, including installation of video scoreboards, poles, etc., are being made, and a number of volunteers, both sports-specific and general, have been identified and trained for the mega event, Mittal added.