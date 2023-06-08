Within one hour of the second day’s play in the World Test Championship WTC, India seems to getting back their rhythm taking three quick wickets of the Australians. Australia were 387 for six after Steve Smith departed.

First departed Travis Head for 163 runs off Mohammad Siraj’s ball, he was followed by Cameron Green and the culprit was Mohammad Shami, and then to depart was Steve Smith who made 121 runs but was bowled out by Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, Travis Heads departed for 163 when Australia was at 364. Head found it difficult to score off short balls and ultimately he became a victim of Mohammad Siraj’s ball. In between, there were a couple of close LBW calls that did not go in India’s favour.

Earlier, on the opening day of the World Test Championship Final (WTC Final) against India, Australia made 327 runs for three wickets. Australia has lost 3 wickets to India as of the first day’s play. Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, and Sunil Gavaskar all were not happy with India’s performance on the opening day but after Travis Head’s, Green’s, and Smith’s scalps Ganguly and Ravi Shastri were upbeat about the way India was progressing.