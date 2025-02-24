Ukraine Cornered

The Trump Administration’s latest demand ~ that Ukraine grant the US access to its critical minerals in exchange for aid ~ marks a dramatic shift in Washington’s approach to the war. By treating the conflict as a transactional issue rather than a strategic battle against Russian aggression, President Donald Trump is signaling that his priority is not Ukraine’s sovereignty but a swift resolution that aligns with his broader vision of reducing US entanglements abroad.

This shift, coupled with recent diplomatic manoeuvers, suggests Kyiv’s position is becoming increasingly precarious. For years, Ukraine has depended on American support to resist Russia’s invasion. Under previous administrations, this assistance was framed as part of a global commitment to defending democracy. Now, Kyiv is facing an administration that appears more interested in extracting economic benefits than in ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security. The White House’s frustration over Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskky’s refusal to accept these terms highlights the growing pressure on Kyiv. The message is clear: Ukraine must comply or risk being abandoned.

Advertisement

The most alarming sign of this policy shift is Ukraine’s exclusion from key US-Russia negotiations. Washington’s recent talks with Moscow in Riyadh, held without Ukrainian representation, raise concerns about whether Kyiv’s interests are being sidelined. Further reinforcing this perception is the Trump Administration’s refusal to back a UN resolution recognising Russia as the aggressor, a move that would have been unthinkable under a previous US leadership. Mr Trump’s personal attacks on Mr Zelenskky, calling him a “dictator without elections” and blaming him for the war’s outbreak, add another layer of complexity. This rhetoric weakens Mr Zelenskky’s standing both at home and abroad while signaling to Moscow that US support for Ukraine is conditional and negotiable.

Advertisement

By portraying Ukraine as an ungrateful recipient of aid rather than a partner in a global security struggle, Mr Trump is laying the groundwork for a significant policy shift ~ one that could see Washington step back from its commitment to Kyiv. The notion that Ukraine should pay for past military assistance with its natural resources is unprecedented. While economic deals between allies are common, tying military aid to access to critical minerals in the middle of an existential war raises both ethical and geopolitical concerns. If this approach becomes a precedent, other US allies ~ whether Taiwan, Israel, or Nato states ~ may fear similar conditions in the future.

For Ukraine, the stakes could not be higher. If it yields to US demands, it risks weakening its sovereignty by handing over valuable assets under duress. If it resists, it may see a dramatic reduction in military support, leaving it dangerously exposed. Meanwhile, European nations, already sceptical of Mr Trump’s commitment to Nato, face the challenge of stepping in to support Ukraine if the US withdraws. Whether they are willing or able to do so remains uncertain. By prioritising economic leverage over long-term partnerships, Washington is sending a message that even wartime alliances come with a price tag. For Ukraine, and for the world, the implications of this new reality are profound.