Two nabbed with 500g brown sugar

Coke Oven police station, acting on a specific tip-off, nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 500 grams of brown sugar from their possession near a bus stand in Durgapur late last night.

These days, police and paramilitary jawans and RPF have been extra cautious at bus stands and railway stations for the Lok Sabha polls and combing suspected buses and vehicles and searching luggage.

Cone Oven Police sources that market price of the drugs are over Rs12.5 lakh. The two youths arrived by train and were going towards the bus stand to board buses when police intercepted them.

Advertisement

Prima facie police have learnt that both hail from Nadia district.

Mohammed Sheikh (20) and Asabaddin Mallick (26) have been forwarded to court today seeking police custody for further investigations.

The cops of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate will interrogate them to unearth the drug peddling racket. The seized chemical powder will be sent for testing in a forensic laboratory.