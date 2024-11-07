Trump it is

Donald Trump’s return to the White House is a historic political comeback that is bound to leave an indelible mark on American and global affairs. Winning a second, non-consecutive term ~ a feat last accomplished by Grover Cleveland in the 1890s ~ Mr Trump has demonstrated a resilience that reshapes the landscape of US politics. His victory follows a divisive campaign that polarised American society on issues like immigration, economic inequality, and law enforcement.

Despite Mr Trump’s previous defeat and the controversies surrounding his presidency, his supporters returned in force, buoyed by discontent over high inflation, rising costs of living, and a perception of unchecked illegal immigration. His campaign’s appeal to rural, lower-income, and Hispanic voters paid off, echoing widespread frustrations with current policies. For many voters, Mr Trump offered the promise of economic stability and a return to what he called “American greatness,” a sentiment that resonated in communities hardest hit by economic uncertainty.

Internationally, Mr Trump’s return is already sparking global interest and reactions from world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate the President-elect, affirming the strength of Indo-US ties and expressing hope for enhanced cooperation on issues like technology, trade, and security. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also extended his congratulations, acknowledging the importance of the UK-US alliance in addressing global challenges.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Mr Trump’s win, reflecting the strong US-Israel relationship that flourished during Mr Trump’s first term. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s message of congratulations was more nuanced, with the hope that US support for Ukraine remains steadfast in the face of ongoing conflict, despite Mr Trump’s controversial stance on American involvement overseas. On the domestic front, Mr Trump’s promises for his second term could lead to profound changes in US policy. His focus on economic reforms, including proposed corporate tax cuts, is intended to spark growth, though critics warn it may swell national debt.

Mr Trump has also vowed to launch stricter immigration controls, including a proposed mass deportation programme, which has drawn sharp reactions from human rights advocates. With Republicans regaining control of the Senate and strengthening their hold in the House, the path is clear for President-elect Trump to advance his agenda with fewer obstacles. This shift gives Mr Trump a robust foundation in Congress, enabling him to push through policy changes that align with his vision, from economic reforms to immigration crackdowns. A Republican-led Congress is likely to support his initiatives, fostering a political environment more favourable to his administration’s priorities.

This newfound leverage marks a stark contrast to the gridlock often seen in recent years and may accelerate legislative actions, potentially reshaping the US policy landscape significantly. As Mr Trump prepares to assume office again, the world watches closely. His victory highlights a fractured American landscape where deep-rooted divisions shape political decisions. For his supporters, he offers a vision of economic revitalisation and a firmer stance on national security. For others, his return represents a turbulent shift, one that underscores the ongoing struggle to define America’s identity.