The Sunita factor in AAP politics

Some leaders emerge during elections, such as Lok Sabha or Assembly polls. One such person is 59-year-old Sunita, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She has become a crucial link between her jailed husband and the party. It is still being determined whether she will continue to work for the party if and when Kejriwal gets bail. Women from political families often enter politics as substitutes for their relatives. One successful example is Sonia Gandhi.

Another notable case is Rabri Devi. She led Bihar from 2000 to 2005, when her scam-tainted husband had to resign. However, there was criticism that Rabri was only a rubber stamp while her husband was the unofficial chief minister. The only difference was that Lalu resigned, and Kejriwal continues to run the government sitting in Tihar jail. Sunita brings a wealth of experience and a solid professional background. Her 22-year tenure in the income tax department, ending as IT commissioner at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), showcases her competence.

As a wife, Sunita supported her husband even during the India Against Corruption movement as he emerged as a political leader besides being an activist. In fact, Sunita has supported her husband’s political journey with a low profile. Kejriwal projected himself as a family man and campaigned with Sunita during the Lok Sabha polls. Sunita’s increasing involvement in the Aam Aadmi Party, particularly after Kejriwal’s imprisonment, demonstrates her commitment and determination. Speculation about her potential role as the chief minister if Kejriwal resigns could inject a fresh perspective into AAP politics. Secondly, Sunita’s leadership is crucial now as the Aam Aadmi Party is grappling with a crisis. Many senior leaders are facing corruption charges.

The arrest of Kejriwal has added to the party’s challenges. The Centre has given him a long rope and has not dismissed his government. Assembly elections to Delhi are due in January 2025, and will be of the utmost importance. Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal’s deputy, suggests Sunita’s role in the Party would end when Kejriwal is out of jail. Sisodia was also arrested in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 last year. Sisodia, a founder and member of AAP, could succeed Kejriwal. AAP MP Sanjay Singh claims Sunita’s role as Kejriwal’s messenger is growing. Still, Kejriwal says Sunita has no interest in politics. While Sunita may be seen as a stop-gap replacement, her growing influence in the party makes it challenging to sideline her.

Even if Kejriwal is granted bail, it is clear that Sunita’s role in the Aam Admi Party will continue to be significant. The Party needs a morale booster with the upcoming Haryana and Delhi polls and a credible leader. Sunita fills up the gap. AAP members have accepted Sunita as the link for now. Though actively involved, Sunita holds no official position in the AAP. She had campaigned during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and has just begun campaigning in Haryana. Her line of defence was that some political forces were involved in discrediting her husband. The opposition coalition INDIA has acknowledged Sunita’s increasing involvement and acceptability. She was seated in a prominent position alongside Sonia Gandhi at a recent rally in Ramlila Maidan.

Sunita launched “Kejriwal’s guarantees” (freebies) last week, launching the campaign for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. These guarantees include free electricity, medical treatment, education, Rs 1,000 monthly aid to every woman, and employment for youngsters. On several occasions, she lauded the AAP government for establishing Mohalla clinics and developing government schools. She also asked for their vote, saying,” Jail ka jawab vote se.” Sunita has some downsides. Despite Kejriwal’s political success, she is inexperienced in politics and has not even become a member of the AAP.

Her leadership qualities still need to be established. Whether she can make tough decisions and keep the party intact is still being determined. Her limited purpose at present is to keep the party together. With such an uncertain position, she has to function in a restricted manner. Sunita has also started holding negotiations with other parties, such as the Nationalist Congress Party. She now has access to all top leaders of the Opposition. Her proactive approach in choosing candidates for the Assembly polls and coalition with other parties, depend on the Aam Aadmi Party’s future alliances and overcoming anti-incumbency as it seeks a third term in Delhi. Upon his return, Kejriwal must ensure that there are no internal issues within the party.

He must also closely watch Punjab, where the AAP is ruling. Additionally, he should establish a clear chain of command and avoid sidelining Sisodia or Sunita. Kejriwal tends to be controlling and has not allowed a second line of leadership. He needs to keep his team united and realistically evaluate his promises of benefits. The results of the upcoming elections, particularly in Haryana and Delhi, could significantly shape Delhi’s political landscape.