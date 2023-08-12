The spiritual workplace

Have we noticed that the number of management books on “workplace spirituality” has grown tremendously over the past 30 years, along with an equal increase in conference papers and symposia talks on this subject across continents? The question that arises is ‘Why is there such an intensified curiosity to learn the nuances of spirituality that can be practised in professional life and the workplace’?

In the sleek boardrooms and bustling hallways of corporate establishments, a maze of intricacies hides beneath the shiny veneer. Navigating through the treacherous waters of modern business is like walking on thin ice; entry-level executives to Csuite personnel often get tangled in the intricate web of hierarchies or oppressive bureaucracy, stifling creative freedom that often takes an unholy route of grabbing-the- glory from others or shifting accountability on to the next shoulder.

Real-doers often lose their voice in the crowd; this endless loop of decision-making quandaries leaves them disengaged with a distorted perception of the original objective. In this fast-paced and complex world of the 21st century, many individuals seek a philosophy that can offer solace, purpose, and guidance. This can be one of the biggest reasons why individuals are increasingly looking to gain knowledge offering answers to both their personal and professional lives. To reconcile one’s personal beliefs with professional aims, today’s corporate professionals are increasingly putting importance on gaining spiritual consciousness that can be implemented in their professional atmosphere. This entails contemplating one’s life and discovering its purpose through introspection, interacting with others around one, and transcending oneself by serving others.

Advertisement

Modern spirituality inherently justifies a deeper comprehension of human identity and psychosocial development in the workplace because of its link with the ultimate purpose of human life. In the late 1990s, ‘workplace spirituality’ came into existence and in frequent discussions as a brand-new idea. Sandra J. Ashmos and Dennis F. Duchon investigated the incorporation of spirituality in the workplace and its effects on staff morale, organisational culture, and performance in their study. Later it was further defined as “having compassion towards others, experiencing a mindful inner consciousness in the pursuit of meaningful work that enables transcendence.”

Their research centres on the premise that spirituality can include a broader feeling of purpose, meaning, and connection to something more than oneself and is not just confined to religious views. A corporate workplace is not a place where employees are merely present physically, they bring their entire selves to the workplace, including their values, beliefs, and objectives for their personal lives, and aim to foster an atmosphere that honours and respects these aspects in other people. A few decades ago, many organisations were reluctant to bring up the topic of spirituality at work due to its religious and communal overtones. Although the concept of spirituality at work can seem similar to practising a religion, this is very different.

When practised at work, spirituality with its roots in purpose-seeking has the potential to restore ethical behaviour and encourages the alignment of personal values with those of the organisation, which directly impacts how much respect and dignity co-workers feel from their superiors. Adopting spiritual consciousness at a corporate level can help employees stay focused and selfaware, which can greatly improve work-life balance and personal wellbeing. In the early 1920s, when workplace accidents and fatalities were common and, in many cases, working conditions were nothing short of gruelling, the idea of incorporating spiritual practices into the workplace emerged as a grassroots movement with people seeking to live their faith and/or spiritual principles at work. Now, with growing corporate complexities at more psychological levels, organisations are accepting spirituality at work as an essential tool to build a healthier organisational culture; this change is taking place around the world and for a good reason, as it immediately impacts the plethora of advantages listed in any company’s human resources manual, such as improved employee productivity, less absenteeism, increased motivation and dedication, improved job satisfaction and performance, lowered workplace stress, decreased employee burnout, improved employee morale and also decreased rates of staff turnover. Surprisingly, this improved work environment practice also lessens obstacles on a personal level.

As an illustration, practitioners of modern Nichiren Buddhism frequently link the applied philosophy to their professional well-being. This serves as a great source of inner strength because it gives us a solid foundation in the midst of life’s uncertainties and gives us the ability to overcome challenges with resiliency and clarity, turning adversity into opportunities, ‘changing poison into medicine’. In modern society, we face various challenges, from personal setbacks to pressing global crises, extreme climatic conditions to discriminatory social inequality.

By taking self-responsibility and seeking solutions with wisdom and compassion, we can contribute positively to our own lives and the world at large. In today’s digitally connected world, the consequences of our smallest actions have far-reaching effects. By developing a deeper sense of empathy and recognizing the interconnectedness of humanity, we can foster compassion for each other. In an age often marked by uncertainty and disillusionment, a strong philosophy with spiritual assurance can bring hope and joy.

By tapping into the wellspring of inner wisdom and compassion, we can discover a profound sense of purpose and joy that transcends external circumstances. Through the practice of gratitude and appreciation, we can find contentment and share positivity with others, contributing to the creation of a more harmonious society.

(The writer is a marketing and branding professional based in the Delhi-NCR region.)