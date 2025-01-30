Strategic Ties

The call on Monday between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a clear signal of the strategic importance of US-India relations. What stands out, however, is how both leaders framed the relationship ~ not just in terms of bilateral benefits, but as a partnership vital for global stability and prosperity. While the warm words exchanged, such as Mr Modi calling Mr Trump a “dear friend,” reflect their personal rapport, the discussion reveals critical opportunities and challenges that require careful navigation. One of the key takeaways from the conversation was Mr Trump’s emphasis on “fair” trade and his push for India to increase its procurement of American-made security equipment. While it is true that the US remains India’s largest trading partner, and bilateral trade crossed $118 billion last year, the surplus in India’s favour continues to be a sticking point.

President Trump’s comments about India being a “big abuser” on trade during his re-election campaign still looms large over the relationship. However, this moment provides an opportunity for India to engage constructively and secure more favourable trade terms while ensuring its own economic interests remain protected. Another sensitive issue discussed was immigration, particularly the need for India to address irregular migration. Mr Trump has been vocal about cracking down on illegal immigration, urging Prime Minister Modi to take back Indian nationals residing in the US unlawfully. While this is a contentious issue, the acknowledgment of India’s significant contribution to the US skilled workforce, especially through H-1B visas, is notable. Mr Trump’s openness to legal migration offers India a platform to negotiate better opportunities for its professionals abroad. Strategically, the Indo-Pacific remains a central pillar of the US-India partnership. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to the Quad grouping, signalling their shared concerns about China’s assertiveness in the region. With India preparing to host the Quad summit this year, this is a chance for New Delhi to assert its leadership on the global stage.

However, balancing this partnership with its historical ties to Russia, particularly amid US sanctions, will be a delicate task for India. What makes this moment particularly significant is the personal dynamic between Mr Trump and Mr Modi. Their statements following the call, marked by mutual trust and admiration, set a positive tone for future cooperation. Mr Modi’s optimism about the relationship being “mutually beneficial” and Mr Trump’s confidence in the Prime Minister’s ability to “do what’s right” on illegal immigration highlight the potential of this partnership to drive meaningful outcomes. Yet, the relationship is not without its challenges. Both sides need to address lingering differences on trade and immigration while maintaining focus on shared strategic goals. For India, the priority must be to leverage this partnership to ad – vance its global standing without compromising its strategic autonomy. The US-India relationship is at a critical juncture. If nurtured wisely, it can serve as a cornerstone for global peace, stability, and economic progress.

