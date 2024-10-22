Udhayanidhi Stalin urges newlyweds to choose Tamil names for their babies

Reiterating his strong stance against imposition of Hindi in southern states, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has urged newlyweds to choose Tamil names for their children.

Speaking at an event on Monday, he stressed the importance of preserving Tamil identity in the face of alleged attempts to promote Hindi in the state.

“I request the newlyweds to come up with beautiful Tamil names for their children because many are attempting to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. They could not do it directly. That is why they are omitting a few words from the ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazthu’ (state song). They are trying to impose Hindi via the new education policy. But they are all failing,” the deputy chief minister said.

Highlighting past efforts to change the state’s identity, Udhayanidhi pointed out how such attempts were met with widespread resistance.

“… someone tried to change the name of the state from Tamil Nadu. But the entire state raised objections so he apologised. Now some are talking about omitting the word ‘Dravidam’ from Tamil Thaai Vaazthu. Until the last cadre of DMK is alive, until the last Tamilan is alive, no one can even touch Tamil, Tamil Nadu and Dravidam,” he asserted.

“Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindi imposition,” he added.

The minister’s remarks come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged distortion of the Tamil Nadu state anthem at a recent Doordarshan event.

The row centers around the omission of the word “Dravida” from the state anthem Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu, which sparked sharp reactions from the DMK, including Chief Minister M K Stalin.