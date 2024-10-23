Jealous EPS turns into an astrologer, DMK alliance is intact: Stalin

Jealous of the DMK government’s support among the people, opposition AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has turned into an astrologer, predicting friction in the DMK-led alliance and its potential disintegration, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday.

“EPS remains sidelined by the people. The success of the DMK government’s welfare and developmental programmes, frustration has made the leader of the opposition jealous. He is claiming that the DMK’s support is waning. So far, I thought that he was daydreaming, but now it has become clear that he has taken a new avatar of an astrologer,” Stalin said, speaking after solemnising the marriage of a party functionary’s son at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the city.

“This alliance is not one formed merely for gaining power rather it is an ideologically driven force. There are debates and conversations in the alliance but no fissures or cracks which will not happen. EPS is a demonetised currency who is unable to manage the confusions within the AIADMK,” he asserted dismissing claims otherwise and added that the future is for the DMK not only in 2026 but even afterwards.

The Chief Minister’s response comes in the wake of EPS continuing to taunt the DMK, saying the ruling party rests on the shoulders of its allies – Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal katchi (VCK) of Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK of Vaiko, Left Parties and others.

“Without the allies, the DMK would be greatly reduced. Already there are rumblings in the DMK combine with the Congress and VCK putting the DMK government in a fix,” EPS had said in Salem on Tuesday. He has been reiterating this despite denials from the DMK ministers.

Conscious of keeping the AIADMK cadre in good humour, EPS, claimed that with the DMK alliance showing signs of crumbling, the party would form a formidable alliance and bounce back to power in the 2026 assembly election. Who all will be part of the alliance will be known only at the time of the poll, he maintained.

Reacting to Stalin’s remark that he is daydreaming, EPS, speaking at an event in Salem later in the day, said “It is only Stalin who is daydreaming. Wait and see, the allies would desert like a flock of bees.” Further, he dismissed the criticism that no major party is willing to align with the AIADMK, maintaining that in 2019 itself a national party had invited the party for a pact.

