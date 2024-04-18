Spiritual aspects of participating in poll

One of the founding fathers of the United States of America, Alexander Hamilton, quoting Alcuin, an English scholar and theologian (‘Vox populi, vox Dei’ [voice of people, voice of God]) is reported to have said: “The voice of the people has been said to be the voice of God; and however generally this maxim is quoted and believed, it is not true in fact. The people are turbulent and changing; they seldom judge and determine right…” This has relevance to how the nearly 98.68 crore citizens of India, eligible to exercise their franchise for the Lok Sabha elections in the coming two months, respond to the call of the Election Commission of India.

Nearly two crore young voters, or those between the ages of 18 and 29 would be first-time voters. Regardless of the outcome of the elections or the imperfections that might impact its conduct, the fact that a system has been created where some 100 crore people are going to determine who will represent them in the highest institution of governance is a tremendous collective achievement to be proud of. To gain a perspective on how significant this achievement is, we need only to look back at the state of affairs just a century ago. Until India’s independence in 1947, the voiceless masses were subjects of hundreds of maharajas and rajas and they in turn had to submit to the diktats of the European colonial powers.

Today a substantial portion of the world population has come a long way by electing those who are called to govern their respective countries. Nevertheless, it must be acknowledged that the electoral process has become discredited because of endemic corruption, contributing to the widening distrust among the voting populations besides restrictions on freedom of choice inherent in the party system, and the distortion in public perception of the candidates by the bias expressed in the media.

As the largest democracy in the world, India is looked upon as a model owing to its ideals, such as a non-partisan Election Commission, free dialogue and debate and several abiding features such as non-discriminatory management of diversity, concern for an equitable and equal society, as well as profound reverence for the country’s Constitution. For India to succeed in becoming a developed country there are many challenges to be overcome. For true prosperity implies the well-being of peoples regardless of gender, race, caste, class, or religion.

During the time of elections, it is not uncommon in many parts of the country to witness propaganda campaigns where deep-set prejudices against those of particular ethnic or religious groups are systematically aroused for political gains. At the same time, in some quarters there is a growing sense of despair at the unlikelihood of the most capable citizens emerging to deal with new challenges. There is also a yearning for the elected representatives to be nonpartisan, to dispense justice, to dispel oppression, and to foster an enduring harmony among disparate elements of society. Therefore, in exercising one’s spiritual obligation of voting, citizens must choose candidates who possess the capacity to effect and manage change, and to respond creatively to challenges that lie ahead. It entails the development of a number of critical skills.

These include the ability to maintain a clear perception of social reality and of the forces of integration and disintegration operating in the country; to properly assess the resources of the community; to consult freely and harmoniously sections of the population who have reposed their trust in the candidate and all who matter in one’s constituency and to realise that every decision has both a material and spiritual dimension.

It further includes the ability to arrive at decisions in a manner that preserves and promotes institutional unity; to win the confidence, respect and genuine support of those affected by these decisions; to effectively use the energies and diverse talents of the members of the society; to integrate the diversity of initiatives of individuals and groups into one forward movement that benefits all; to uphold standards of fairness and equity and to implement the decisions. In the light of the foregoing, the key questions before every voter are the following: What foundational principles must be definitive to our ideas of nationhood, citizenship and democracy? How may we enliven our national discourse with a renewed spirit of inquiry and imaginative erudition, and mid-course correction?

It is worth noting that over the course of the last year and half, four national elections were held in countries of Southeast Asia, namely in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and in Indonesia. Each one of them was consequential in bringing about regime and policy changes. While the priorities in each of these countries were distinct, the common focus was political stability, economic development in the post-Covid-19 period and foreign policy directed towards preservation of national sovereignty and balancing major relations that were in turmoil due to big power rivalry.

The change in the political developments of these countries will have a major impact not only in the domestic politics of these countries, but also on regional developments. The recent election in Russia is a separate story. Likewise, the upcoming elections in the United States of America later this year. As the pitch of electioneering intensifies throughout the country, the manner in which the elector exercises the right and privilege to cast his or her vote is therefore of great significance.

All must come forward to exercise their franchise with confidence so that a social climate of unity of thought and action may take our country to a higher level in its growth trajectory mindful of our civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – one planet, one family, one future.

(The writer is a social worker and independent researcher serving several non-governmental organizations. Views expressed are personal.)